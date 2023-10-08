Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2,310.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

