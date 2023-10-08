Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

