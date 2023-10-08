Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.