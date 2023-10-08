Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.76. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.