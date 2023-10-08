Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.