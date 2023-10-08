Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.