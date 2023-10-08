Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

