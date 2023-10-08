Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

