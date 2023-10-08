Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

