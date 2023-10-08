Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.51. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 11,761 shares traded.
Rare Element Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
