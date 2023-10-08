Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 451 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

