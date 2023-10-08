Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

