Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

