Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

