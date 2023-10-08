Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.44 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $494.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.70.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

