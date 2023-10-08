Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.