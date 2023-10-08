Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 220 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

