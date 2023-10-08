Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 5,890 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Shares of SHW opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

