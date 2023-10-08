Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 380 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $107.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

