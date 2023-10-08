Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,185 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Boeing worth $162,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

