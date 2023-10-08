Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of L3Harris Technologies worth $177,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LHX opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.