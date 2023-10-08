Raymond James & Associates Has $141.38 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $141,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of TFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

