Raymond James & Associates Purchases 128,746 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $150,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $14,080,422 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.