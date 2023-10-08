Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,466 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Stryker worth $169,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

