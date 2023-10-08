Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,085 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $63,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

