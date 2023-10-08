Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $298.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,463.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,116 shares of company stock worth $1,256,247 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $3,182,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

