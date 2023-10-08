RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $38.40.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
