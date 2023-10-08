RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

