REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in REE Automotive were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

REE Automotive Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report).

