Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Lowered by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $836.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $814.77 and a 200-day moving average of $781.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.