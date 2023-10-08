Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $260.78 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $177.49 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

