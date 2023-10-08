ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 500,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 390,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWWW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.17.

About ReNew Energy Global

renew power ventures pvt. ltd. is one of the largest clean energy companies in india with an installed and operational capacity of 500 mw across the states of maharashtra, rajasthan, karnataka and gujarat. the company has an additional portfolio of 500 mw of wind energy, currently under construction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.