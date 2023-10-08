Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $295.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

