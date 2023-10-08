Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $356.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $359.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

