Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after purchasing an additional 253,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

