Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

