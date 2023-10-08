Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

