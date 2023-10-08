Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $96.77 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PKX. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

