Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

