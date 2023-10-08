Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.