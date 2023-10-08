Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

