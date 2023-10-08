Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

