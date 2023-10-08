Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,404 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $228,037,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

