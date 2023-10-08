Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.