Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

