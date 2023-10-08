Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

