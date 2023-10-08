Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

ROIC stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

