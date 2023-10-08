Reviewing Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties -7.74% -2.41% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 4 5 0 2.27

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $8.77, suggesting a potential upside of 49.45%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $1.03 billion 0.81 -$34.97 million ($0.61) -9.62

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

