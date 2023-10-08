Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02), reports. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RCH stock opened at C$40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.55. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$33.72 and a 52 week high of C$45.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

