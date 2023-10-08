Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.