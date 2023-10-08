Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,018,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 104,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.58%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

